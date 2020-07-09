2 killed in DI Khan incidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two persons were killed and as many sustained injured in different incidents in the district on Wednesday.

According to details, Fazlur Rahman aka Khan Marwat and Ayub, residents of Ratta Kulachi, reportedly opened fire on Waqas Marwat and Insha Allah Marwat.As a result, Waqas Marwat killed on the spot while Insha Allah Marwat sustained injuries.The accused fled the scene after committing the crime.The motive behind the incident was stated to be a woman-related issue.The police have registered the case and started investigation.Meanwhile, a youth identified as Muhammad Yaseen, a resident of Darazinda Morr, was killed when hit by a speeding motorcycle near Namkeen Hotel in Darazinda Morr.The motorcyclist named Ibrar of Mohallah Mullahkhel in Daraban fled the scene after the incident.In another incident, police said that Muhammad Rehan alias Bobi shot and injured a shopkeeper named Ihsanullah of Basti Sheikhanwali when the latter tried to refrain the former from sectarian debate at his shop.The injured was shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.