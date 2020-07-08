Smart lockdown at nine points in Faisalabad eased

FAISALABAD: Corona pandemic situation is coming under control day-by-day and the local administration has eased smart lockdown at nine points in the city, though it is still in place in 13 other areas of Faisalabad.A spokesman for the district administration said on Tuesday that coronavirus cases had decreased by 50 percent in district Faisalabad due to efforts of the government. The government had imposed smart lockdown in various parts of the district to combat the spread of coronavirus.