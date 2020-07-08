FIA arrests man allegedly involved in child pornography

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested a man allegedly involved in child pornography in Karachi.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the enquiry number 227/2020 was registered as the FIA director general was informed by Interpol Washington about child pornography material.

The spokesman said the raiding team was constituted by the deputy director CCRC Karachi, adding that the team comprised SI Ikhlaque, duty officer Shaham Hafeez, SI Shoaib Shahab, lady SI Komal and FC Saeed.

The spokesperson said the team carried out a raid in which a person, namely Faraz Khan, resident of the Karachi Apartment Gulshan-e-Iqbal Karachi, was apprehended and that pictures and videos of child pornography were found in his mobile phone and social media accounts.

The spokesperson said the arrested suspect had admitted the crime and that the FIR no. 25/2020 U/S 22 of PECA 2016 had been registered against him. The spokesperson said the man had been remanded for five days by the district judge East and further investigations are underway.