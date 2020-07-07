KP CM directs depts to review laws to remove discrepancies

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed all the provincial departments to review their laws in conflict with those of other departments and propose necessary amendments to remove the discrepancies.

He was chairing a meeting of the provincial cabinet here on Monday, said a handout. Besides the cabinet members, the meeting was attended by additional chief secretary and administrative secretaries of the relevant departments. The chief minister said the cabinet should be given a detailed briefing about the latest situation of rules formulated so far under the laws passed during the tenure of the incumbent and previous provincial governments.

He directed that all those departments, which have not yet formulated rules under their new legislations, to make rules and submit for subsequent approval of the cabinet. Mahmood Khan ordered a detailed briefing to the provincial cabinet in its next meeting about the implementation status on all the decisions taken by the cabinet. He termed the fast-track promotion of construction and housing sectors as one of the priority areas and said the provincial government was taking measures to attract maximum private investment to create maximum jobs and boost economic activities.

However, he added that the protection of agricultural lands would also be ensured at all cost. He stressed the need for a comprehensive strategy to protect agriculture lands and directed that all the relevant departments sit together and devise a workable strategy for this purpose. The chief minister lauded the Mineral Development Department for record collection of revenue worth Rs 3.25 billion this year as compared to Rs 2.10 billion during the last year and directed all other departments to improve performance. Later briefing the media about the decisions taken in the provincial cabinet, Advisor to Chief Minister on Information, Ajmal Wazir said the cabinet has formally approved necessary amendments to the Local Government Act 2019 to promote economic activities and employment opportunities by facilitating the construction and private housing sectors.