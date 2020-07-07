PTI urged to fulfil promise of creationof Seraiki province

MULTAN: The Seraikistan Suba Mahaz on Monday demanded the government create Seraiki province which the PTI had promised during the election campaign.

Addressing a press conference here, SSM chairman Khawaja Ghulam Farid Koreja, co-chairman Zahor Dhreeja and Asiq Buzdar said that the declaration was prepared in consultation with other nationalist parties. They said that the Seraikistan Suba Mahaz was an alliance of seven nationalist parties. They said that the SPAS was an eyewash and it would prove a failure soon. The declaration demanded the government constitution of the Parliamentary Commission on new provinces according to the mandate.

This Parliamentary Commission should be empowered to demarcate boundaries and name for Seraiki province, the SSM leader demanded. All the Seraiki nationalists had deeply analysed the current situation, which needs promotion of unity between Multan and Bahawalpur, they added.

They said that the SSM was convening an extensive meeting of Seraiki nationalist parties to form a joint action committee to schedule agitation strategy in the coming days. The action committee would have the mandate to organise rallies, demonstrations and hold protest meetings in the Seraiki region, they told.

The declaration demanded all the nationalist parties to unite over one-point agenda of making Seraiki province.The action committee would host an All Parties Conference in Multan to adopt a unanimous agenda for making Seraiki province, they concluded.

Meanwhile, the South Punjab People’s Lawyers Forum also rejected the current structure of the South Punjab Administrative Secretariat and said it would bring serious administrative problems. Speaking at a press conference at Multan District Bar, PLF South Punjab president Sheikh Giasul Haq, PLF Multan district president Sardar Asim Pervez Khan, senior vice president Khawaja Noor Mustafa, information secretary Rana Javed, district general secretary Naveed Hashmi and others said that the SPAS would bring serious administrative disorder. The PLF office-bearers said that the people of this region had unanimous demand of a separate province instead of the SPAS.

The SPAS had been established without necessary legal process and it had no legal and constitutional worth, they added. The PLF office-bearers said that establishment of the secretariat in Bahawalpur had no worth and the government had ignored Multan. They told that Multan was the central place between Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur divisions and it was easily approachable for both the divisions. They demanded the government declare Multan as the capital of the new province.