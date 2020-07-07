Bolivian health minister tests positive as virus hits cabinet

LA PAZ: Bolivian Health Minister Eidy Roca has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the third member of the cabinet to be infected in four days, interim President Jeanine Anez said on Sunday. Anez expressed her support for Roca on Twitter as the country´s rapidly worsening outbreak rose to 38,071 cases and 1,378 deaths. The minister of the presidency, Yerko Nunez, has been hospitalized with a fever due to “complications from COVID-19,” according to officials. On Saturday, it was also reported that Mining Minister Jorge Fernando Oropeza had tested positive. Roca´s health is stable and she is “strictly complying with the safety protocol that includes isolation, medication and care,” said a statement from her office.