SHC issues notices over ‘illegal detentions’

The Sindh High Court on Monday issued notices to federal and provincial law officers, the home department, the inspector general of police and others on petitions against the illegal detentions of citizens allegedly by personnel of law enforcement agencies.

Petitioners Asif Baloch and Syed Altaf Ali submitted in their petitions that police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies took Amir Ali and Saddam Hussain from Orangi Town and PECHS Block 6 areas during raids and their whereabouts were still unknown.

They submitted that police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies neither produced them before any court of law nor details of their cases were being told to their family members.

They sought production of the detainees before the court and also requested the court to direct the police and other respondents to provide details of cases if any against them. The court issued notices to the provincial and federal law officers, the home department, the IGP and officials of the relevant police stations, and directed them to file comments on the petitions.

Forced conversion

The Sindh High Court directed the investigation officer of the Jacobabad police to appear along with the complete record of a kidnapping and forced conversion case. The direction came on petitions with regard to controversy over the kidnapping and forced conversion and marriage of a woman. Petitioner Ali Raza Solangi submitted that he married Mehik Kumari with her freewill, and his wife converted to Islam prior to their marriage.