Traffic police arrest 1,664 beggars during June

Rawalpindi:On instructions of Chief Traffic Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar, crackdown was held against professional beggars in Rawalpindi city during June and as many as 1,664 professional vagrants were arrested.

A Special Anti-Beggar Squad has been established. During crackdown on professional beggars, as many as 1,664 beggars were arrested by Anti-Beggar Squad of Rawalpindi Traffic Police, which were shifted to lockups of different police stations of Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, cases were also registered against 34 beggars under Vagrancy Act. In charge Anti-Beggar Squad Adeel Abbasi states that Rawalpindi Traffic Police has initiated this action to discourage professional beggars from the city.

He said that City Traffic Police is vigilant to make action against professional beggars at main Avenues and Chowks of the city. He said that Anti-Beggar Squad of Rawalpindi Traffic Police has been carrying out crackdown on professional beggars whi­ch will be continued to discourage this nuisance from the society. He also appealed to road users to discourage professional beggars and did not pay them any alms.