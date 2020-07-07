‘Smart Lockdown’ lifted from all areas in city

Rawalpindi:The local administration has lifted ‘Smart Lockdown’ from all areas in garrison city here on Monday.

The officials of local management with the help of police removed barbed wires and barricades from all localities. The administration has issued a notification to open Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Dhoke Ali Akbar, Takhat Pari, Morgha, Kotha Kalan, Barra Market, Narnkari Bazaar and Gulzar-e-Quaid.

Similarly, the administration, five days back also lifted ‘Smart Lockdown’ from several areas On the directions of Punjab Home Department, the administration had imposed ‘Smart Lockdown’ in 30 areas of Rawalpindi in 22 areas on June 20, which was lifted on July 1, 2020. While, the administration had imposed ‘Smart Lockdown’ in eight areas on July 1 and lifted it on Monday.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Capt (r) Anwar-ul-Haq told ‘The News’ that the number of coronavirus cases are significantly decreasing. We have gotten positive response of ‘Smart Lockdown’ in all areas, he said. “The number of virus infections reduced by 90 per cent in the areas that were sealed. We are closely monitoring all areas if needed ‘Smart Lockdown’ can be imposed,” he said. After lifting ‘Smart Lockdown,’ all business activities have once again resumed in city on Monday.

According to set schedule, all business activities would remain open five days a week (Monday to Friday) from 7 am to 7 pm. But all grocery shops, milk shops, vegetable shops, meat, fish and chicken shops in all areas would remain open from 7 am to 7 pm.

After lifting of lockdown, the administration along with police was making announcements through loudspeakers insisting public to stay at homes to avoid coronavirus infection and wear masks while shopping.