Step for safe environment in schools

LAHORE:School Education Department (SED) Punjab and Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Punjab have decided to work in close coordination to provide safe environment to children in schools. In this regard, Punjab Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas held a meeting with Chairperson, Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Punjab, Sarah Ahmad. The meeting held in the backdrop of recent harassment case at Lahore Grammar School (LGS) decided that both SED Punjab and CP&WB Punjab would work in close coordination to provide safe environment to children in schools across the province.