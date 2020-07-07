close
Tue Jul 07, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 7, 2020

Tribesmen want checkpost removed

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
July 7, 2020

KALAYA: The residents of Ferozkhel tribe in lower Orakzai tribal district staged a protest against the establishment of a checkpost by the officials of the Khyber Rifles.

Addressing the protesters, Malik Masaid Khan, Malik Munsif and others asked the corps commander Peshawar, general officer commanding of Kohat and commandant of the Orakzai Scouts to look into the matter. They said that the members of Ferozkhel tribe considered it an occupation of their land by the Khyber Rifles and would not allow them to set up the checkpost. The elders said that they had a dispute with Khyber district over the piece of land, therefore, the checkpost should not be established there.

