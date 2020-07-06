Coronavirus pandemic: Foundation University’s decision to hold exams in Rawalpindi campus raises eyebrows

Rawalpindi: As Foundation University, Rawalpindi Campus has decided to conduct exams on the campus during this pandemic the students have expressed their concerns and anguish over the decision.

On condition of anonymity, the students told ‘The News’ that first, they kept us teaching online and told us that they will conduct online exams but now suddenly they are taking exams at the university as all other universities conducted online exams!

They alleged that the university management is risking the lives of thousands of students & their families! Some students are coronavirus positive, some teachers are Corona Positive, many students have issues regarding hostels & transportation but still the management of Foundation University Rawalpindi Campus has decided to take exams on the campus and them are not listening to the concerns of students.

We want the Government of Pakistan as well as the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to take action against such inhuman act by Foundation University Rawalpindi Campus, they demanded.

Three months down since this pandemic started but Foundation University Rawalpindi Campus failed to come up with a proper policy or system. The students said that they took online classes in which students were not allowed to ask questions or make discussions because the lecture was recorded. They said that teachers were not punctual at all. “For instance; my friend's teacher never started class on time. She made them wait for at least an hour or half and then she used to start. That class duration was usually around 3-4 hours sometimes more than that,” said a disgruntled student.

She said that someone filed a complaint against her and after that, in the next class she humiliated the whole batch. “In this prevailing situation, we come across at least two death in a day. The faculty members lack benevolence, even upon informing them they used to demand assignment submissions on the due date,” said another student. The students asked when the university management failed to give proper online education then why they were expecting students to give on-campus exams.