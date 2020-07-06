1,341 cases registered over SOPs violations

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Lahore police registered 1,341 cases and sealed 2,002 shops on SOPs violations during the last two days. Police checked 2,292 markets and bazaars and 54,676 shops. Police gave warning to 43,586 shopkeepers. SSP Operations Lahore also directed the staff deployed at front desk to follow the SOPs and delay in registering online complaints would not be tolerated.