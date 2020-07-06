close
Mon Jul 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2020

1,341 cases registered over SOPs violations

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2020

LAHORE: Lahore police registered 1,341 cases and sealed 2,002 shops on SOPs violations during the last two days. Police checked 2,292 markets and bazaars and 54,676 shops. Police gave warning to 43,586 shopkeepers. SSP Operations Lahore also directed the staff deployed at front desk to follow the SOPs and delay in registering online complaints would not be tolerated.

Latest News

More From Pakistan