Policy against corruption being implemented, says Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has asserted that the ongoing zero-tolerance policy against corruption is being strictly implemented in Punjab and vowed that corrupt mafia will be eradicated at every level.

He lamented that the massive corruption committed in the past ruined the country. The CM pledged that under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, indiscriminate action against corrupt mafia would continue.

Meanwhile, on the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab, by taking stern action, made a historic recovery worth Rs4.419 billion in June.

It made cash recovery amounting to nearly Rs104 million in one month. It retrieved 4,856 kanals and 16 marlas state land from the land grabbers worth over Rs3. 36billion. It made indirect recovery worth Rs954 million.

The ACE received 523 complaints on Report Corruption App in one month, addressed 315 complaints forthwith and action on others is ongoing. ACE received 571 complaints in one month and 574 complaints, including the previous ones, were solved.

It conducted 324 inquires in the month of June and made decisions on 271 under-process complaints. It registered 97 cases after conducting through investigation and decided 99 ongoing cases.

A total of 132 persons were arrested by it. ACE arrested a court absconder and eight proclaimed offenders. ACE Director General Muhammad Gohar Nafees said, “We are waging a struggle to make Punjab a corruption-free province.” He stressed that the masses should point out corruption and corrupt elements on Report Corruption App. He directed the officers to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against the corrupt elements.