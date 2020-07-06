Pakistan badminton needs investment: Mansoor

KARACHI: Former badminton player Mansoor Atta on Sunday said that badminton is a costly sport and unless huge investment is made the country’s shuttlers will not be able to make it to Olympics.

“Currently there is no chance for any shuttler to qualify for Olympics. You know it’s a costly game and shuttlers cannot meet their training expenses,” Mansoor told ‘The News’ in an interview.

“Because of this most shuttlers go towards businesses as they don’t see a secure future in the game,” said Mansoor, who belongs to Rawalpindi.

“Pakistani players are unable to get the required competitions; they hardly compete in important events because of lack of funds. If you don’t play competitive badminton how can you raise your standard?” Mansoor said.

He urged Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) to establish a marketing wing so that revenue could be generated.

“Pick top two boys and girls and train them for four years and give them extensive exposure. It won’t cost the federation more than Rs10 million and we can create a chance,” Mansoor said.

However, he was quick to add that for that purpose youngsters should be picked.

Mansoor said that all those people who are working sincerely for badminton development should be encouraged. “If anybody is working sincerely his effort should be appreciated. If you cannot appreciate his effort at least he should be given free hand to help in the sport development,” Mansoor said.

He also stressed the need for picking age-wise genuine boys and girls in order to achieve the desired goals.

When asked why India progressed so much in badminton, Mansoor said that it was because of solid planning and investment.

“You know we have only two academies, in Karachi and Lahore. India has around 70 academies. India is a big market and is investing heavily in badminton. I can tell you we have enormous talent; we need to correct our sports governance and bring in some money. We can go a long way if we have the will,” Mansoor said.

He said that Pakistan can get a good coach in 5000 dollars. “Hire a good coach and appoint a few locals with him who will learn from him and then they will serve the county effectively,” Mansoor said.