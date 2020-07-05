Lawyers observe strike

TOBA TEK SINGH: Gojra Tehsil Bar Association members on Saturday observed a strike against the Gojra Municipal Committee for its alleged failure to clean heaps of filth from the areas in and around the lawyers’ chambers.

Addressing a press conference, the bar president Azam Bajwa and general secretary Asif Shahzada claimed that the rainwater had been accumulated in the courts complex after Gojra received torrential rain 10 days ago. This water was giving a bad smell, they added.

They said that similar condition was being faced by different localities and bazaars in the city.

ELECTROCUTED: A labourer was electrocuted at Gojra on Saturday.

Sajid was busy working in an under construction house when suddenly he received an electric shock and died.

Meanwhile, Abdul Ghaffar was crushed to death in an accident on Faisalabad-Multan Road near Chak 256/GB Philour.