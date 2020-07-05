PAF C-130 aircraft airlifts bodies of Sikh Yatrees to Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: On the instructions of the government, a PAF C-130 aircraft carrying dead bodies of Sikh Yatrees landed at PAF Base Peshawar.

The bodies of 21 Sikh Yatrees and a driver, who died in a dreadful collision between a coaster and train near Sheikhupura, were airlifted from PAF Base Lahore Friday night. The relatives of the deceased had gathered at the PAF Base Peshawar to receive the bodies. Eleven men, 10 women and a four-year-old child died in the accident, while five injured persons are under treatment at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan in his message said that he is grieved at the loss of precious lives in the tragic accident.

He also expressed heartfelt condolences with the bereaved families who lost their dear ones and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.