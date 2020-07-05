MPs body focusing on solving farmers’ issues: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser said that this Parliament is cognizant of the importance of agriculture for the economy of the country and the issues faced by farmers and agriculturalist has been the special focus of the special parliamentary committee on Agriculture.

"The farmers and Agriculturalist issues need consistent attention of the Parliament and parliamentarians,” he expresses these views while chairing the meeting with agriculturist and farmers from KP in the Parliament House on Saturday.

Asad Qaisar remarked that he is in Parliament due to his common farmers and realised the gravity of the issues faced by farmers. He said that a special task force on agriculture would be formulated as special committee on agriculture has made twelve point memorandums for approval of the prime minister.

He mentioned that it was on committee notice that Taftan border was opened within twenty four hours for mango export. He also remarked that special concession for mango exporter was also implemented by PIA.

He mentioned the socio-economic importance of CPEC and of peace in Afghanistan. He resolved that he would continue to support farmers in his capacity.

Shandana Gulzar, Member National Assembly appreciated National Assembly Speaker’s efforts for especially concentrating the issues faced by farmers. She also remarked that this government is farmers friendly and keenly desire to resolve all issues related to agriculture.

While representative of farmers thanked the NA Speaker for being the voice of the farmers. NA Speaker suggested that non-implementation of advance tax will be beneficial for the farmers.