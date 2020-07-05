The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages Saturday is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 160,800 cusecs and outflows 170,000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: inflows 62,100 cusecs and outflows 62,100 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 44,600 cusecs and outflows 20.000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 73,500 cusecs and outflows 40,300 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 228,500 cusecs and outflows 221,100 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 233,600 cusecs and outflows 215,000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 223,900 cusecs and outflows 196,500 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 25,700 cusecs and outflows 9,700 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 160,400 cusecs and outflows 121,300 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 108,800 cusecs and outflows 52,400 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 43,600 cusecs and outflows 2,000 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1460.66 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage 1.630 million acre feet (MAF).