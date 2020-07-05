tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages Saturday is as under:
Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 160,800 cusecs and outflows 170,000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: inflows 62,100 cusecs and outflows 62,100 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 44,600 cusecs and outflows 20.000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 73,500 cusecs and outflows 40,300 cusecs.
Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 228,500 cusecs and outflows 221,100 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 233,600 cusecs and outflows 215,000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 223,900 cusecs and outflows 196,500 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 25,700 cusecs and outflows 9,700 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 160,400 cusecs and outflows 121,300 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 108,800 cusecs and outflows 52,400 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 43,600 cusecs and outflows 2,000 cusecs.
Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1460.66 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage 1.630 million acre feet (MAF).