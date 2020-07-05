‘National water charter needed for safe drinking water’

LAHORE : Punjab governor’s wife Perveen Sarwar has said that Sarwar Foundation, of which she is vice-chairperson, has installed 16 new water filtration plants during the Covid-19 crisis to provide relief to the people.

She said Pakistan needs "National Water Charter" on the lines of "Charter of Democracy.” Amidst the pandemic, people are in need of safe drinking water more than ever because it is the essence of a healthy life and it prevents them from falling prey to diseases like cholera, dysentery, hepatitis and kidney disorders, she added.

"We stand by the people in time of pandemic, flood, earthquake or any other natural calamity because our belief is serving humanity," said Perveen Ssrwar while talking to journalists on Saturday at her office.

Sarwar Foundation’s vice-chairperson said the foundation had always been on the frontline in serving the people of Pakistan during a crisis. It brought relief to the flood affectees by providing them with food, medicines and newly-built houses. After the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Sarwar Foundation started a ration distribution campaign for the most vulnerable sections of society mainly daily wage earners who lost their means of livelihoods because of the lockdown. Perveen Sarwar stated, “We have not provided ration to people in Punjab alone, but also to those living along Line of Control, who were victims of unprovoked Indian firing. So far, we have provided ration to over 65,000 distressed families.”

Despite coronavirus pandemic, the foundation is moving forward on its mission to provide clean drinking water to people across the country. “With the collaboration of Al-Khair Foundation and Islamic Aid, we have installed 16 more water filtration plants in various backward areas like Jabboana, Ahmadpur Sial and Khanewal districts where people were suffering from chronic water-borne diseases like hepatitis due to contaminated water,” she said. “We are also installing water filtration plants in the remote areas of Balochistan. Two million people across Pakistan are benefiting from our water filtration plants on a daily basis,” she stated. Access to clean drinking water is a major issue that needs to be addressed on a priority basis before climate change makes it worse, she said. With the support of generous donors and dedicated volunteers, Sarwar Foundation will continue its mission of serving humanity without any discrimination, she added.