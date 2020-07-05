Opposition nincompoop, ministers real opposition: We aren’t the last choice, says Sheikh Rashid

LAHORE: The Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said there exists no minus one formula but warned that there would be 'minus three in case of any minus one'.



Addressing a press conference here, he said the opposition is incompetent and tied in corruption cases and cannot harm Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that people should pay attention to his earlier repeated assertion that Shahbaz Sharif and he belong to the same party. He said the PML-Q would never join hands with the PML-N. He asked the ruling party members not to wash their dirty linen on TV [in public]. “I can only request them, I have no power to force them to do so,” remarked the federal minister.

“It’s our responsibility to deliver,” he said while responding to various questions posed by journalists about the current political situation and the future prospects.

He announced that there would be no increase in Pakistan Railways fares and added that the Farooqabad accident was a result of the coaster driver’s negligence. The level crossing was closed at that time, he added.