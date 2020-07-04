Dacoits have a field day in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Citizens were deprived of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in different incidents of dacoity and theft here on Friday.

Two dacoits intercepted Ali Raza and looted Rs 80,000 and a cellphone from him in Jinnah Road police limits.

Two dacoits took away two goats worth Rs 70,000 and a cellphone from Qasim at Garjakh. Robbers snatched Rs 10,000, two goats and a cellphone from Ashraf at Kot

Ladha. Dacoits entered the shop of Shahbaz at Wazirabad Sadr and made off with Rs 70,000, two cellphones and other valuables.

Mubashar was deprived of Rs 300,000 and two cellphones by dacoits in Gakhar Mandi police limits. Bandits looted Rs 145,000 and two cellphones from Zaheer at Khiali.

Zulifqar was deprived of Rs 85,000 and a cellphone by dacoits. Dacoits robbed Zahid of Rs 360,000, gold ornaments and two cellphones at Qila Didar Singh.