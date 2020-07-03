Girls raped in Dadu, Qamber

SUKKUR: Two rape incidents were reported from Dadu and Qamber District on Thursday. In the latter case, the victim died after being subjected to brutal act.

Suhbat Solangi and his mother Habib Khatoon informed the police that their 15-year-old sister Sohani Machi was allegedly kidnapped by Allah Warrayo in village Dari Machi near Warrah in Qamber district, when she was bringing meal for him. He alleged that the accused raped his sister and abandoned her in an unconscious condition. The victim died while being shifted to a hospital. He demanded arrest of the accused. According to SHO Azhar Memon of Police Station Hamal, the investigation was underway and a postmortem would determine if the victim was raped.

Meanwhile, another rape case was reported from Dadu. According to police, two men Bilawal and Khalid entered the house in village Sajjan Bugio and sexually harassed a 13-year-old M, D/o Ghulam Abbas Bugio. A female doctor who initially examined the victim suspected that she was subjected to rape. She has sent samples to the laboratory for further confirmation. The Aminano Police have registered a case on the complaint of Shahid Bughio. The police claimed to have arrested both the accused and were conducting further investigation.