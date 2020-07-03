FAPUASA terms HEC formation unlawful, vows to stage sit-in

Islamabad: Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations challenging the formation of Higher Education Commission has declared it unlawful and announced to go on protest if the legitimate issues faced by faculty in higher education are not resolved within two weeks.

The FAPUASA vowed to announce a grand protest including boycott of HEC policies, and sit-in in front of HEC, if the talks failed with HEC authorities. In a statement issued here Thursday after deliberations in an online meeting of Executive Council and provincial chapters and Academic Staff Associations from various Universities pointed out that Clause 3(b) of the HEC Act was repeatedly violated by the Commission.

The Act says that “one member shall be a Rector or Vice Chancellor appointed by the Controlling Authority out of a panel of three persons suggested by a committee consisting of all Vice-Chancellors of public-sector universities.” FAPUASA asked HEC to stop unlawful convening of commission meetings unless it is lawfully constituted.

The Federation expressed disappointment over the attitude of HEC Chairperson Dr Tariq Banuri towards academia who it said “miserably failed in addressing issues of teachers and keeping his commitments multiple times in the past two years.”

The online meeting welcomed the decision of Punjab government to withdraw Public Sector Universities (Amendment) ACT 2020. Which was vehemently opposed by FAPUASA and VCs. It thanked media, civil society and intellectuals for their support and unity shown by all FAPUASA Chapters in this regard.

The members showed deep concern towards the injustice done with the education sector and universities, in-terms of annual budget. Unfortunately, universities were pushed to the wall by the government. FAPUASA finds the role of HEC “extremely discouraging” which completely failed to get required fundings from the government and convince the authorities of the budgetary requirements of the universities. Consequently, the universities are unable to pay salaries to their academic and administrative staff on time.

FAPUASA rejected the recommendations of 36th Commission meeting of HEC regarding Tenure Track (TTS) faculty. It condemned the HEC authorities for not presenting the recommendations of the committee constituted by Chairperson HEC for issues related to TTS faculty members for approval.

FAPUASA strongly condemned and demanded immediate withdrawal of notification issued to Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan, faculty to recover salary and deduct remuneration of those TTS faculty members who served on different administrative positions as additional charge. FAPUASA demanded HEC to immediately endorse all the pending promotion cases of BZU, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, and other universities in Pakistan. Faculty with additional administrative assignments should not be penalised.

FAPUASA demanded the restoration of 75% Tax rebate for academia and researchers. FAPUASA rejected the new research journal policy of HEC and demanded an immediate withdrawal of the notification. In case HEC try to implement unilateral policy, without consultation with stakeholders, FAPUASA would boycott it and resist its implementation with full zeal.