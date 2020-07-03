Bilawal constitutes PPP parliamentary board

ISLAMABAD : A Parliamentary Board headed by Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been constituted for awarding of party ticket to candidates for general elections in Gilgit-Baltistan. The other members of the Parliamentary Board comprised of Faryal Talpur, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Amjad Hussain Advocate, Syed Mehdi Shah, Engr. Ismail and Muhammed Musa. A notification in this regard was issued from Chairman's Secretariat by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro on Thursday.