Activities at PTF Complex to resume today

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has reopened facilities at the PTF/Dilawar Abbas Tennis Complex following a week’s break to conduct Covid-19 tests.

Khawar Hayat Khan, the PTF’s executive vice president, told ‘The News’ that all 35 Covid-19 tests conducted on players and officials came out negative.

“By the grace of Almighty Allah all the tests conducted on players and officials were negative. The tests were conducted on trainees and officials of the National Tennis Centre, PTF office workers and some members of the Mushaf Zia Academy. We have now decided to resume activities on the premises from Friday (today).”

Some leading national players including juniors and seniors have been training at the venue for the last four weeks.