Imran should accept his failure: Saad Rafique

LAHORE:An accountability court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of Paragon Housing scam until 8th July after directing National Accountability Bureau to produce its star witness Qaiser Amin Butt against Khawaja brothers.

As the hearing commenced, the court was informed that Qaiser had again skipped the hearing after which the accountability court judge Jawad-ul-Hassan inquired NAB’s prosecutor that why Qaiser was not present in the court. The prosecutor replied that Qaiser was not summoned in previous hearing. Reply of prosecutor irked the judge who remarked that how you can say that the he was not summoned.

The judge further remarked that the NAB was hindering court proceedings which was not acceptable. The judge while addressing the prosecutor remarked that do you want me to issue a show cause notice to NAB chairman for not complying with court orders or should I assign Rangers to produce witness of the NAB. The judge also stated that he was going to issue non-bailable arrest warrants of Qaiser Amin Butt and adjourned the hearing by 8th July.

On Thursday, both Khawaja brothers also appeared before the court. The court allowed them to leave after marking their attendance.

According to the reference details, Qaiser Amin Butt, the main accused in the Paragon Housing scam, voluntarily disclosed the facts related to the commission of offence and requested for pardon under Section 26 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 (NAO 1999), which was granted by the competent authority. NAB filed reference against Kh Saad Rafique, Kh Salman Rafique, Nadeem Zia Pirzada, his son Umer Zia and Farhan Ali. Khawaja Saad Rafique after the proceedings while talking to the media said that the government used to blame opposition but now thieves are emerging from the government. It should be pondered upon that what will happen after the departure of Imran Khan, Khawaja added. He said that Imran should accept his failure in front of the nation. I am not aware who coins minus one and from where it originates, Saad said. Saad concluded that he is a political worker and want to see strong political parties.