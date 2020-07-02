Coronavirus countrywide toll reaches 4,446

ISLAMABAD/ KARACHI/ LAHORE: Death toll from COVID-19 in Pakistan has mounted to 4,446.

The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pakistan have reached 216,097. Of these, 86,795 have been reported in Sindh, 76,262 in Punjab, 26,938 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,608 in Balochistan, 12,912 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 1,489 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,093 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The death of another 35 COVID-19 patients raised death toll to 1,762 in Punjab while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 76,262 with the addition of 761 new infections in the province, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Wednesday.

So far, 686 fatalities have been confirmed from Lahore, 304 Rawalpindi, 177 Faisalabad, 122 Multan, 85 Sialkot, 70 Gujranwala, 48 Rahim Yar Khan, 34 Bahawalpur, 32 Gujrat, 25 Sargodha, 22 Sheikhupura, 17 each Dera Ghazi Khan and Mianwali, 16 each in Muzaffargarh and Sahiwal, 10 Kasur, nine each in Nankana Sahib and Vehari, eight Toba Tek Singh, seven Okara, six each in Hafizabad and Lodhran, five each in Attock, Chiniot and Bhakkar, four Jhang, three each Bahawalnagar, Rajanpur and Jhelum, two each in Narowal, Khushab and Pakpattan, one each from Khanewal and Mandi Bahauddin and none from Chakwal and Layyah.

Out of 761 new cases, as many as 403 were reported from Lahore, 87 Rawalpindi, 64 Faisalabad, 42 Multan, 26 Gujrat, 22 Muzaffargarh, 12 Gujranwala, 10 Mandi Bahauddin, nine Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh, seven Sheikhupura, Narowal, Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal, six Sialkot, Sargodha and Bahawalpur, five Rahim Yar Khan, four Jhelum and Mianwali, three Khushab and Pakpattan, two Attock, Vehari and Layyah and one each Nankana Sahib, Kasur, Okara, Hafizabad, Khanewal and Jhang.

So far, 39,450 COVID-19 patients have been confirmed from Lahore, 5,943 Rawalpindi, 5,225 Multan,4,961 Faisalabad, 2,812 Gujranwala, 2,020 Gujrat, 1,971 Sialkot, 1,251 Dera Ghazi Khan, 1,217 Bahawalpur, 1,028 Rahim Yar Khan, 966 Sargodha, 964 Sheikhupura, 864 Muzaffargarh, 594 Sahiwal, 539 Hafizabad, 537 Kasur, 497 Toba Tek Singh, 415 Vehari, 383 Attock, 392 Jhelum, 385 Bahawalnagar, 365 Mianwali, 317 Layyah, 314 Nankana Sahib, 296 Lodhran, 288 Jhang, 286 Mandi Bahauddin, 262 Okara, 258 Khanewal, 260 Chiniot, 234 Bhakkar, 226 Narowal, 206 Chakwal, 204 Khushab, 176 Rajanpur and 156 Pakpattan.

In Sindh, as many as 2,139 new cases of coronavirus have been detected after testing 8201 samples and 29 more patients died lifting the death toll to 1,406.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a press statement issued here on Wednesday.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that currently out of 36,803 under treatment patients, 35,131 were in home isolation, 158 at Isolation centres and 1,514 at different hospitals. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 340 coronavirus infections and 22 deaths, taking the overall cases to 26,938 and death toll to 973, the provincial health department said. Balochistan reported 132 coronavirus infections, taking the overall cases to 10,608 in the province, the province’s health department said.

Pakistan and China have set up officially a joint prevention mechanism on COVID-19 to strengthen coordination and exchanges between the two countries as well as promoting cooperation while maintaining ongoing response in the long fight against the virus, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said on Wednesday. The first virtual meeting of the joint prevention controlled mechanism was also held.

“Representatives from sectors and departments of foreign affairs, public health, education, customs on both sides attended the meeting,” he said during his regular briefing.

He said the two countries will strengthen corporation COVID-19 and share experience, adding, “China will continue to provide support and assistance to the best of our capacity.” He said both countries will continue providing facilitation to personnel exchange and economical corporation while maintaining epidemic response.