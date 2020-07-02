39 outlaws including 22 POs held

Islamabad : Islamabad Police on Wednesday arrested 39 outlaws including 22 proclaimed offenders from various areas of the city and recovered stolen car, narcotics, wine and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

As per details, Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Yaseen and recovered stolen valuable from him. BaniGala police arrested two accused Hameed Ullah and Abid and recovered stolen valuables from their possession.

Margalla police arrested Asif Nawaz and recovered 115 gram hashish from him.

Karachi company police arrested two bootleggers namely Ayzak Shan and Nawaz Masih and recovered 120 tin beer, and 12 bottles wine from their possession.