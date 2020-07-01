close
Wed Jul 01, 2020
Israr Khan
July 1, 2020

LPG domestic price increased by Rs3.96/ kg

ISLAMABAD: The government has increased local LPG price by 3.6 percent to Rs1,345/11.8kg cylinder for July 2020. In absolute terms, this is an increase of R46.76/11.8kg cylinder from Rs1,298.3/cylinder in June. The new prices are effective from July 1. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) notified the new rates, under which the LPG price has been increased by Rs3.96/kg to Rs113.98/kg from the June price of Rs110.02/kg. The commercial cylinder price has also gone up by Rs180 to Rs5,175.

