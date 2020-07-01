close
Wed Jul 01, 2020
July 1, 2020

Three more corona patients die in Faisalabad

National

FAISALABAD: Three more corona patients died here on Tuesday, raising the total toll to 63 in Faisalabad. The deaths were reported from Allied Hospital and General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad. As many as 153 corona patients were admitted to these two public sector hospitals of Faisalabad and out of them the condition of 16 was very critical.

