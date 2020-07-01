Three more corona patients die in Faisalabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Three more corona patients died here on Tuesday, raising the total toll to 63 in Faisalabad. The deaths were reported from Allied Hospital and General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad. As many as 153 corona patients were admitted to these two public sector hospitals of Faisalabad and out of them the condition of 16 was very critical.