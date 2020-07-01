Pak singer tops global charts

LAHORE:Pakistani Australian singer-songwriter Mahmood Khan has achieved unprecedented success across the globe with his groundbreaking music album, which was recorded in Sydney with the Willoughby Symphony Orchestra.

The album has gone number one in seven countries, including Number 1 in France, UK, USA, Australia, Mexico, Turkey and Switzerland. As of the writing of this press release, the album is number 1 in the USA, UK, France, Australia, and Top ten in Poland. This is also the first time all original repertoire in Urdu was recorded with a Symphony Orchestra. This has also made a historic mark in the global music industry and a great achievement for all Pakistanis as Mahmood Khan’s unmatched contribution in the world of music becomes a milestone in Pakistan-Australia collaboration and sets a record worldwide.

“It is a big day for the youth of Pakistan and also for the Pakistani music industry where collaborations with Symphony Orchestras are negligible. The success of this album also demonstrates that there is an audience that wants change and new sounding music', said Mahmood Khan.

Mahmood Khan is a Pakistani-born Australian singer/ songwriter. Khan, who is originally from Lahore, became the first Pakistani national to achieve success in the mainstream in Australia's music industry.

The musical journey of Mahmood Khan did not begin in Australia. Mahmood started in the music industry in Los Angeles, working as a sound engineer/producer at Jam Power. This album made Mahmood Khan the first-ever Pakistani artiste to make it in the United States music radio stations.

In 2004, Khan was commissioned by the Pakistan government to compose the opening and closing music for the 9Th South Asian Federation Games that were hosted in Islamabad. In 2007, Mahmood moved to Australia to study at Sydney Film School. He successfully graduated from the school in 2009. He went on to record a live album at the Sydney Opera House. Khan was granted Australian citizenship for his contribution to the music industry.

During his stay in Australia, Khan was involved in a charity fundraising effort aimed at benefiting the Red Cross Society. In collaboration with 40 other Australian artistes, Khan recorded the track titled "We Could Be Paradise". The production and directing of the video clip that accompanied this track was done by Khan.

In 2010, Khan was invited to vocalise Pakistani National Anthem at the Sydney Cricket ground to kick off a test between Pakistan and Australia. The Australian government formally recognised Khan as a distinguished talent in 2011.

In 2019, Khan recorded original compositions with the collaboration of the Willoughby Symphony Orchestra. The song "Jagamarra" was also written and produced by Khan. It was dedicated to Aboriginal, Australia.

In 2020, Mahmood made a strong comeback in the music industry by releasing his single "Ginoo". The single "Ginoo" cracked the US iTune charts making music history. It was the first time that an Urdu/Hindi song had achieved such chart success in the United States.