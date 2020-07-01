Pakistan Professional Boxing League unlikely this year

KARACHI: The COVID-19 health crisis is likely to force the organisers of the Pakistan Professional Boxing League to delay the event which had been planned for October and November this year.

Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) and Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) last winter agreed to launch the league this year.

“The way the COVID-19 situation is evolving, I think the league will not be possible this year,” PBF secretary Col Nasir Tung told ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

But he was quick to add that they would like to hold an online meeting of the league managing committee to discus the way forward.

“You know COVID-19 situation is unlikely to subside until the end of this year but we cannot just stay idle. We will discuss this in a meeting soon. You know there is a lot of work to be done. We talked today and will let you know when we hold a meeting,” Nasir said.

“Six teams will feature in the first edition and auction of boxers and other related matters will be discussed,” he said.

“I think we will be able to hold it in the first quarter of next year. We will try to find a slot in which there is no international commitment,” Nasir said.

The league will be conducted under AIBA professional boxing rules and regulations. It will also feature foreign boxers, all from Asia.

“In the first edition we want every franchise to have 20 percent foreign boxers. We will try to start from South Asia and some other countries of Asia like Jordan; maybe some boxers from central Asian countries depending on financial viability,” Nasir said.

The logo of the league was formally unveiled in February this year. Bylaws were framed and it was decided that details about franchises would be unveiled in July or August.

About resumption of international activities, Nasir said they have got nothing new from AIBA. “The situation remains the same. No fresh news from AIBA,” Nasir said.

The PBF recently conducted an online event in which some fine boxers, mostly from remote areas, were identified. The event also helped PBF check the fitness of the elite boxers and give fitness training advice to the youngsters.