League football to resume in Ireland on July 31

DUBLIN: League football will resume in Ireland on July 31, SSE Airtricity League chiefs have announced.

Following a meeting in Abbotstown on Tuesday morning, the governing body’s national league executive committee has written to its member clubs to inform them that it has decided to implement option one of four proposed alternatives.

A statement said: “Option one maintains the current position with the league to resume as planned with two rounds of fixtures, 18 in total, and counting results of matches played to date.

“One club will be automatically promoted to the Premier Division from the First Division, with one club automatically relegated.

“A play-off will take place between the ninth-placed Premier Division club and the winner of the first division play-off series involving the teams that finish second, third, fourth and fifth in the First Division.

“The winner of the play-off will play in the Premier Division of the SSE Airtricity League in the 2021 season. The SSE Airtricity League is set to resume on July 31st and fixtures will be announced in due course.”