One more dies of corona in Mardan

MARDAN: Another victim died of coronavirus in Mardan district on Sunday, raising the total number of casualties to 54.

Also, another 10 people have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed patients to 1,063 in the district, according to the statistics issued by deputy commissioner office.

So far, 563 patients have recovered from the disease in Mardan, while 405 suspected patients are under isolation at their homes. A total of 43,867 people have been screened throughout the district.