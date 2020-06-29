Women’s online football course ends

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The three-day Online Women's Introductory Coaching Course organised by the Pakistan Football Federation came to an end on Sunday.
The Normalization Committee organised this course. The course, which saw six three-hour-long sessions, was attended by around 20 individuals nominated by different clubs and departments from across the country.
Instructed by national team head coach U.F. Tariq Lutfi -- who was assisted by Nasir Ismail and Mohsin-ul-Hasnain -- the course helped the coaches get an introduction to the world of football coaching.