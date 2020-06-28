Pak cricketers play badminton, video games before departure

LAHORE: The Pakistan squad were spending time playing badminton and video games in Lahore ahead of their departure for their England tour.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a clip of the players spending leisure time with each other.

Earlier, a photo-shoot of the squad was held ahead of their departure for England.

The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed that Pakistan will be arriving for its Test and T20I tour of the country on Sunday (today). Pakistan will spend 14 days in isolation in Worcester before traveling to Derbyshire on July 13 to step up its training ahead of the first Test. They are scheduled to play two intra-squad fixtures during the tour as well.

The schedule for the three-match Test series and the three T20Is will be announced in due course.