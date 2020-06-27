Aitchison BOG reconstituted

LAHORE:The Board of Governors of Aitchison College Lahore has been reconstituted. According to details, the Board of Governors (BoG) will consist of 22 members, including Punjab Governor as its President. There will be 16 non-official members.

The Board of Governors approved by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will have six official members, including chief secretary, general officer commanding 10 division, secretary higher education, provincial secretary finance and principal Aitchison College Lahore while 16 non-official members. Punjab Governor said that no compromise would be made on transparency and merit. We are pursuing a policy of strengthening educational institutions in Punjab, he added.