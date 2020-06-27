18 arrested in Mardan

Police have arrested 18 people including proclaimed offenders and narcotics dealers and also recovered drugs of various kinds and weapons in operations in Mardan district.On the directives of District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah, the police conducted operations in the limits of city, Kharki, Saro Shah, and Garhi Kapoora areas, arresting 18 suspects including 7 proclaimed offenders and 4 alleged drug dealers. The drugs recovered included 6,723 grams hashish and 425 grams heroin. Police also recovered 3 Kalashnikov rifles, 3 pistols and 85 cartridges. Some of the arrestees were identified as Aziz, Mursaleen, Mohammad Wali, Farah Saed, Jamsheed, Murad, Saed Akbar, Zabar, Sajjad, Zahid and Akhtar Ali.