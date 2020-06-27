Denmark jails man over assassination plot

COPENHAGEN: Danish judges jailed an Iranian-Norwegian man for seven years on Friday for his part in a plot to assassinate an opponent of the Tehran government.

Mohammad Davoudzadeh Loloei, a 40-year-old Norwegian resident, was convicted of "complicity in an assassination attempt" against a separatist leader, according to the ruling obtained by AFP.

The target of the attempted assassination, a member of a separatist group known as the Arab Movement for the Struggle for the Liberation of Ahvaz, was reportedly wanted by authorities in Iran.