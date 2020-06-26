8-year-old girl found slaughtered in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: An eight-year-old girl was found dead in the backyard of her home in mysterious circumstances with sliced throat in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad Police station.

While in another incident, a youth was also found dead with gun shots in his face and neck.

Naseerabad Police Station was informed by one Wahab that his father died on Tuesday and on the day of his funeral prayer, his eight-year-old daughter Marwa went missing. On search, she was found dead in backyard of the home in a pool of blood. It seemed that someone killed her with a sharp-edged weapon.

Police invited homicide unit and collected evidences from the scene.

Meanwhile, police was informed that a body of a youth was found near Jalala Baniyan. Police registered separate cases and investigations are under process.