Smart lockdown imposed on 40 more areas of Lahore

LAHORE:The district administration has extended its smart lockdown or mini-curfew in 40 more localities of the provincial metropolis on Thursday.

Officials said the decision was taken after getting positive results from the previous smart lockdown of 61 localities. Smart lockdown was initiated due to rising corona cases and lethargic attitude of the citizens, who were not following the SOPs of social distancing, hand sanitization and hand washing.

Under the new notification, in City division police area, nine localities were sealed. The localities sealed included Block 2,3 and 4 of Karim Park in Shafiqabad police station area, Karim Park and Ameen Part street 1 (Shafiqabad PS), Mohallah Goal Bagh (Shadbagh PS), Begum Kot, Shama Colony, Nain Sukh Street 4, Bara Dari Road # 2 and Masoom Shah Road (Shahdara PS), Ravi Clifton near Fouji Street (Shahdara Town PS), Hanif Park Street 9 and Malik Park Badami Bagh Street 4 (Badami Bagh PS), Complete Walled City coming under the jurisdiction of PS Tibbi City, PS Rang Mehal, PS Masti Gate, PS Mochi Gate, PS Lohari Gate, PS Bhati Gate, PS Yakki Gate and PS Akbari Gate.

In Civil Lines police division, three localities were sealed including Qilla Gujjar Singh, Abdul Karim Road, Usmania Colony and Royal Park (PS Qila Gujjar Singh).

In Iqbal Town Division, the police was directed to seal complete blocks of Gulshan-e-Ravi (PS Gulshan-e-Ravi and PS Sandha), Tariq Colony (PS Nawankot), Alhamd Colony and Ghousia Colony (PS Wahdat Colony).

In Model Town division, the police sealed complete blocks of Gulberg (PS Gulberg, PS Ghalib Market and PS Naseerabad), complete blocks of Garden Town (PS Garden Town), complete blocks of Faisal Town (PS Faisal Town) and all blocks of Model Town coming under the jurisdiction of Liaqatabad police station.

In Sadar Division five localities were sealed including complete Johar Town (PS Johar Town), PCSIR Phase III Block B (PS Nawab Town), Canal View Society Block B (PS Mustafa Town), Wapda Town Block G and block F2 (PS Satokatla).

Most of the sealed localities came under Cantt division police where 15 areas were put under smart lockdown. These localities are Askari 10 Complete (PS North Cant), Jallo Morr, Dhoobi Muhallah Batapur, B Block Bismillah Housing Scheme GT Road Manawan, Hussainpura, Kothi Stop, (PS Batapur), Sirajpura, Daroghawala and Bilal Colony (PS Baghbanpura), Defence complete coming under the jurisdiction of police Stations Defence A, B and C, PS Hair, PS Factory Area and PS South Cant, Shiraz Villas Cavalry Ground (PS Factory Area), Gulfishan Colony Street 9, 11, 13, 14, 15, 08, 05, 26 and 27 (PS Mustafaabad), B Block Bismillah Colony Manawan and Aik Minar Wali Masjid (PS Manawan), St 1 Nizamabad E Block Tajpura, St 2 Shah Alam Colony, UBL Bank Wali Gali, Hafeez Park St 3, Ali Muhammad Park and Street 3 of Gujjar Peer Road, Tajpura (PS Ghaziabad,) and Paragon Housing Society Complete (PS Burki).

Earlier, the administration had sealed 61 localities and in return the cases of corona in the areas reduced a lot, said a senior official seeking anonymity. “In case of emergency, volunteers of Tiger Force will help people in getting grocery and medicines during lockdown,” said a spokesperson for the district administration. He said staff of the administration would also be present at locked down areas to enforce the corona SOPs. He said citizens were themselves requesting for sealing of their streets and localities. He added that police would also be engaged in the process.