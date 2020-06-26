Three ‘hardcore militants of MQM-London’ arrested in Rangers-SIU raid

The Sindh Rangers and the Karachi police’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) on Thursday claimed to have arrested three hardcore militants of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) for their involvement in various terrorist and criminal activities.

The suspected militants have been identified as Wasiullah, Fazil and Rizwan. A hand grenade and others weapons were said to have been recovered from their possession. The Sindh Rangers spokesman said the arrests were made during an intelligence-based raid. Citing the information gathered during the initial interrogation, the spokesman said the suspects belonged to the Wajih MQM-L team. The detainees said Wajih was planning to carry out terrorism in Karachi based on orders being received from the MQM-L. They said they were provided with funds and weapons by Wajih.

The suspects claimed that the team had planned to target a TV journalist on the orders of MQM founder Altaf Hussain, while they had also targeted a former member of the Sindh Assembly named Wasim, alias Kala.

The detainees said that cracker attacks had also been planned to be carried out at gas cylinder shops in the Malir, Shah Faisal and Korangi localities so that large explosions could occur.

They claimed that the MQM-L was currently in Karachi and planning various terrorist attacks by organising small groups. The Rangers spokesman said that further disclosures were expected from the suspects, adding that they had been handed over to the police.

The paramilitary force has urged the citizens to immediately report such people to the nearest Rangers checkpoint, WhatsApp No. (0347-900-1111) or emailaddress([email protected]), or call or SMS their helpline at 1101 in complete confidentiality.

Three more held

In a separate intelligence-based raid in the Korangi Industrial Area (KIA), the SIU claimed to have arrested three suspects for their alleged involvement in various cases of murders and attempted murders.

The suspects were identified as Faisal, alias Chitta, Shakeel, alias Kala, and Islam, alias Rasheed. SIU chief SSP Irfan Bahadur said the detainees had admitted killing Major Mushtaq in January near the Qayyumabad River, adding that FIR No. 90/20 of the incident was registered at the KIA police station.

The police also claimed to have recovered a weapon used in the killing of the major. The SSP said the suspects had also admitted their involvement in various cases of street crime and robberies in the city.