Shireen Mazari for eliminating torture practise

Islamabad : On the occasion of the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, Federal Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari has reaffirmed the commitment of the state to protect citizens from torture and uphold their fundamental human Rights.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Federal Minister said that the government is committed to eliminating the inhumane practice of torture. “We are actively working towards strengthening legislation to effectively criminalize the practice – which violates our Constitution as well as our international commitments. We also recognize the pervasive issue of the culture of police abuse, and are cognizant of the need for comprehensive police reforms to put an end to torture and extrajudicial killings. In this regard, the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has initiated several sensitization and awareness sessions with the police on a range of human rights related issues including respecting the rights of women, children and transgender persons.”

The International Day in Support of Victims of Torture on 26 June marks the proclamation of the UN Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (UNCAT) – a key international instrument towards eliminating the practice of torture around the world.