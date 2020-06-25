UET online lectures

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Amid Covid-19 pandemic and consequent to the universities closure since March 2020, University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore has launched Online-Cum-Distant Learning (ODL) teaching methodology to complete its ongoing Spring Semester for its 2017 to 2019 sessions from July 15, 2020.