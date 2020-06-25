close
Thu Jun 25, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2020

UET online lectures

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2020

LAHORE:Amid Covid-19 pandemic and consequent to the universities closure since March 2020, University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore has launched Online-Cum-Distant Learning (ODL) teaching methodology to complete its ongoing Spring Semester for its 2017 to 2019 sessions from July 15, 2020.

