Boards allowed marking of Class-10 papers

LAHORE:Punjab Board Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) has allowed all the nine examination boards of Punjab to start marking of Class 10 papers (Matriculation Annual Examinations 2020).

The PBCC meeting was chaired by the Secretary Higher Education Department (HED), Punjab, Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghuman here Wednesday which was attended by chairmen of all the Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISEs) of Punjab.

The BISEs have been directed to ensure implementation of SOPs and transparency in the paper checking process. It is pertinent to mention that as per the federal government’s decision, board exams were cancelled across the country and students were promoted to next grades without exams following the Covid-19 pandemic. However, in Punjab, Class 10 exams were already conducted so the province was allowed to prepare the results and decide promotion of Class 10 students on the basis of exam results.