CM Usman Buzdar asks people to make SOPs a habit

LAHORE :MPAs from different districts called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and congratulated him on presenting a relief-oriented budget for 2020-21.

They also apprised the chief minister of the problems of their areas and the chief minister assured that development work would be done on a priority basis and no one will be allowed to create hurdles to the solution of genuine issues. The chief minister on the occasion said that most affected areas had been sealed to control the spread of corona virus. The assembly members should monitor implementation of government instructions in their areas because public support is essential to overcome the spread of virus, he said.

He expressed satisfaction that recent restrictions had produced encouraging results. People should make a habit to observe precautionary measures; the CM maintained and warned that markets and bazaars, failing to observe SOPs, would be closed down.

He asserted that restrictions about wearing face masks were being implemented strictly at public places and government offices and citizens should fulfill their social responsibility by observing the precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, other MPAs called on Usman Buzdar at his assembly chamber set up in a hotel on Wednesday and discussed different issues. Talking on this occasion, the chief minister maintained that the country was going through unusual circumstances due to Covid-19 pandemic and asked the public representatives to utilise their energies for dealing with it. The Punjab government has made concerted efforts to overcome the Covid-19 spread and daily testing capacity of the province reached 12,000, he added. He asked the public representatives to monitor the prices of essential items in their districts while remaining in constant contact with the administration. Similarly, they should also visit hospitals to monitor the medical facilities and encourage the doctors and paramedics engaged in serving the ailing humanity, he added. It is time to heal the wounds of the ailing humanity and I have also visited more than 20 districts to take stock of public problems, the CM said.

The chief minister regretted that opposition leaders only made tall claims and they were hiding in their houses while leaving the affected people alone in this difficult moment. The opposition parties have weakened the national unity through their negative politics on corona and did nothing except lip-service, he maintained. Those who are making hollow claims have done nothing practical for the eradication of corona virus. It is easy to lecture but requires commitment and passion to heal the wounds of ailing humanity, he said.

seeks report: Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO DG Khan about the death of an accused due to police torture. He directed to submit a report within 48 hours and legal action be initiated against the guilty officials.

condolences: Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the death of Prof Mughees-ud-Din Sheikh, a famous teacher of journalism and extended sympathies to the bereaved family. "I pray to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace" said the CM. He had rendered invaluable services in the field of journalism and added he was deeply saddened over the death of Prof Mughees-ud-Din, he added.