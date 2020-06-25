Man shot dead in Sohrab Goth

A man was gunned down near the Al-Asif Square area on Wednesday. Rescuers transported 40-year-old Obaid, son of Umeed Ali, to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. According to the Sohrab Goth police, the incident apparently took place over a personal enmity. The man was a resident of Faqir Goth and worked at a biryani shop.

Two die in accidents

Two people were killed and as many others injured in road accidents. Two-year-old Hurain, daughter of Nadeem, died in a road accident near Akhtar Colony. Rescuers transported the victim to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where doctors pronounced her dead. She lived in the same area.

Separately, three people were wounded in a road accident in Sohrab Colony. They were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where a teenage boy, who is yet to be identified, succumbed to his injuries, while 14-year-old Jamshed and Ishaq, 18, were under treatment, according to the Gadap City police.

A day earlier, a girl had died in a road accident on Mauripur Road within the limits of the Kalri police station. Seven-year-old Shifa, daughter of Khadim Hussain, had lost her life after she had been knocked down a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was also injured in the accident. The girl was a resident of Machar Colony.