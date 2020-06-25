‘Jazz maintains industry lead’

KARACHI: Jazz has further cemented its position as the undisputed telecom industry leader with a massive on-net family of more than 62 million subscribers including 18.2 million Super 4G users, a statement said on Wednesday.

Ever since the launch of Jazz Super 4G in February 2018, the company has recorded phenomenal growth in its 4G user base, proving Jazz to be the best in class with the fastest 4G in Pakistan – an achievement certified by Ookla four times in a row, an independent global leader in internet testing.

Recently, the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority’s (PTA) Quality of Service survey, also confirmed Jazz's network as the best in data

quality, thereby, establishing the progressive and exponential growth in quality and speed of Jazz's cellular services.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz, said, “We take pride in pioneering innovation in the country and bringing new technologies to provide a more efficient digital lifestyle to the people of our country.

We will continue to spearhead this digital revolution, and build a larger community of more connected, empowered individuals”.