Camp arranged for children suffering from blood diseases

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation on Tuesday arranged a camp to collect blood donation for the children suffering from various blood disorders.

The camp was arranged at the Hujra (male guesthouse) of the Haji Dilawar Khan in Halimzai area of the Shabqadar Tehsil of the Charsadda district. Full cooperation was extended by a known social worker, Ayub Khan. A large number of bags of blood were collected during the camp.