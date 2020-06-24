close
Wed Jun 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 24, 2020

Camp arranged for children suffering from blood diseases

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 24, 2020

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation on Tuesday arranged a camp to collect blood donation for the children suffering from various blood disorders.

The camp was arranged at the Hujra (male guesthouse) of the Haji Dilawar Khan in Halimzai area of the Shabqadar Tehsil of the Charsadda district. Full cooperation was extended by a known social worker, Ayub Khan. A large number of bags of blood were collected during the camp.

Latest News

More From Pakistan